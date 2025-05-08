Hispanic Radio Surges Under Nielsen’s 3-Minute Rule

Since Nielsen’s new “3-minute rule” took effect, the radio industry has been poring over the data to find the change’s biggest “winners” – the formats or demographics that would see the biggest lift from the across-the-board ratings boost.

Now, with the first full quarter of data in hand, Hispanic audiences and Spanish-language formats are emerging as the biggest beneficiaries. As revealed by Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkle in an RAB webinar, Hispanic listeners posted some of the highest gains in total listening, audience impressions, and AQH, outpacing nearly every other segment in Q1 2025.

In total listening, Hispanic adults aged 35–64 saw a 21% quarter-over-quarter increase from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025, marking the largest gain of any single demo. Adults 25–54 followed with a 17% jump, while 18–34s increased 15%, and 6+ listeners rose 16%. These gains tied or outpaced both general-market and Black audiences in every comparable demo segment.

Spanish-language formats saw similarly outsized growth under the new rule. Spanish Tropical ranked among the top four fastest-growing formats overall with a 28% AQH increase. Mexican Regional climbed 18%, and Spanish Adult Hits followed with 14%. These formats outperformed many English-language mainstays, including AC and Classic Rock.

The momentum also showed up in buying demo metrics. A separate analysis conducted with Westwood One revealed that Hispanic adults 25–54 posted a 15% increase in impressions and a 12% rise in GRPs from October 2024 to February 2025. Reach was up 5%, and frequency increased 10%, positioning the group as a high-value target for advertisers seeking reliable returns in a shifting media environment.

For Hispanic radio, the new standard is validating what many Spanish-language broadcasters have long known: this audience isn’t just growing – it’s among the most engaged and indispensable to radio’s future.

