Radio Vendor Alliance Debuts Online Networking Happy Hour

The Radio Vendor Alliance is launching a new virtual networking series aimed at strengthening connections between local radio professionals and industry service providers. The first RVA Happy Hour will be held Friday, May 9 at 11a ET via Zoom.

The free event invites broadcasters from across the country to join a casual online gathering focused on conversation, collaboration, and discovery. Participants will be able to meet vendors, network, and enter prize drawings.

The Radio Vendor Alliance comprises a collective offering services tailored to the needs of small and medium market broadcasters. Registration for the RVA Happy Hour is free and open to all radio professionals. Attendees can register through the event’s Zoom link.

RadioFX President and RVA founding member John Wanzung said, “We’re thrilled to bring radio professionals together in a relaxed online setting where they can connect, share ideas, and discover valuable resources for their stations. This is just one of many ways we’re working to support small and medium-sized radio stations across the country.”