Gottlieb To Scale Back Radio Show After 4-Win Season at UWGB

After a challenging 2024–25 campaign, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball coach Doug Gottlieb will be reducing his hosting duties for his syndicated show on Fox Sports Radio during the next season, especially on game days.

The former ESPN and CBS Sports analyst, who has hosted The Doug Gottlieb Show on Fox Sports Radio since 2017, drew scrutiny when he was first hired by UWGB in spring 2024 for not relinquishing his on-air role. That controversy only grew when the Phoenix finished 4–28, including a 21-game losing streak and a defeat at the hands of a Division II school.

Contributing to the optics fiasco, Gottlieb hosted his program at Super Bowl Radio Row in February before flying back to Green Bay for games, which drew fans’ ire.

As reported by the Green Bay Press Gazette, Gottlieb confirms he’ll remain on the air during the basketball season but will be making smarter adjustments to the personality/coach balance moving forward. This includes a decision to decrease appearances, which he says he came to on his own.

His five-year contract with UWGB includes a conflict management clause that allows for outside activities as long as they don’t interfere with coaching duties, but the university retains the right to suspend outside activities if they conflict with his obligations to the team.

UWGB Athletic Director Josh Moon said of the changes, “It’s in his court to figure out. But I think he’s figured out this first year, the pace of the year, how you juggle that.”