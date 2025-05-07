Chachi Chats With Chet Buchanan and Paige Nienaber

Las Vegas morning host Chet Buchanan and promotions wiz Paige Nienaber are the latest spotlights for Benztown’s Chachi Loves Everybody. Hosted by Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes, the podcast features two conversations with some of radio’s most creative.

In the first episode, KLUC host and Emmy-winner Chet Buchanan joins Chachi to reflect on a decades-long career that began with washing cars at KRKO in Everett, Washington. Buchanan discusses his early hustle, memorable career missteps, and how he parlayed radio success into becoming a fixture in Las Vegas sports and charity.

He shares the story behind creating The Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive, now known as “The World’s Largest Single Location Toy Drive,” and offers advice to up-and-coming talent in a shifting media landscape.

The second episode features CPR Promotions VP of Fun and Games and Radio Ink columnist Paige Nienaber, who recounts his unconventional career in promotions – from Pepperdine University radio to a rebrand stint in San Francisco as the “Minister of Good Times.” Known for creative guerrilla marketing and outrageous stunts, Nienaber reflects on building CPR with consultant Jerry Clifton and offers practical advice on how radio professionals can stand out in memorable ways.

The new episodes are available now on Apple Podcasts and other major platforms.