Steve White Joins Nebraska’s KRVN as Farm Director

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association has named Steve White as the new Farm Director for KRVN in Lexington, NE. He will lead farm programming while contributing to the group’s 14-station Rural Radio Network.

The South Dakota native has more than 20 years of experience covering agriculture, rural life, and Cornhusker State politics, and his coverage has received accolades from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Associated Press, Nebraska Sorghum Board, Nebraska Corn Board, and Nebraska FFA.

Nebraska Rural Radio Association CEO Tim Marshall emphasized, “KRVN and the Rural Radio Network are the most powerful voices in agriculture, not just in Nebraska, but across the region. Adding Steve White reinforces that. He’s a trusted voice who understands rural communities, and he’ll help us continue delivering the gold standard in farm broadcasting.”

KRVN Operations Manager Tyler Cavalli declared, “Steve’s background in broadcast journalism and deep understanding of rural life make him a perfect fit. Our listeners will instantly recognize and appreciate his voice.”

White added, “KRVN is the rural voice of Nebraska for a reason. This team has a long history of serving farm and ranch families. I’m thrilled to join a station that’s part of the fabric of Nebraska, and I pledge to bring the same passion and trust we’ve worked hard to build together.”