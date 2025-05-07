Big Easy to Windy City: Bowen To Lead Sales For Audacy Chicago

Audacy has named Robby Bowen as Vice President and Director of Sales for its Chicago cluster, placing him in charge of revenue operations across six stations, digital assets, and play-by-play inventory, including Audacy’s flagship rights with the Chicago Cubs and Bulls.

Bowen is transitioning from his role as Vice President and Director of Sales for Audacy New Orleans, where he had served since 2019. He began his career with then-Entercom in 2005 in Dallas as an Account Executive for 105.3 The Fan and held roles including Sales Manager, Senior Account Director, and General Sales Manager.

Audacy’s Chicago stations include B96 (WBBM), WBBM Newsradio (WBBM-AM/WCFS-FM), 104.3 Jams (WBMX), 670 The Score (WSCR-AM), 93XRT (WXRT), and US99 (WUSN).

Audacy New Orleans Market Manager Dan Barron added, “Our team, clients and business have benefited from Robby’s leadership as he has helped create a new standard for growth and excellence here in New Orleans. While he will be missed, our search has begun for our next great sales leader.”

Audacy Chicago Market Manager Kevin Cassidy said, “We look forward to welcoming Robby to Chicago. He is a consummate sales professional and will be an inspirational leader for a sales team that proudly represents six amazing brands plus the Bulls and the Cubs!”