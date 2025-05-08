Audacy Launches Its First Broadcast Series For Women’s Sports

Audacy is expanding its programming dedicated to women’s sports with She’s Got Next with Jordan Robinson, a new weekly show airing across 27 Audacy Sports stations. It will also be available as a podcast on the Audacy app and major platforms.

The one-hour program marks the company’s first national broadcast series dedicated to covering women athletes, leagues, and major sports moments across the spectrum.

Hosted by journalist and sports analyst Jordan Robinson, She’s Got Next will spotlight athletes and stories from the WNBA, NWSL, PWHL, Unrivaled, Athletes Unlimited, and collegiate sports, while also diving into the Olympic and global competitive stage.

Robinson, a multi-platform journalist and host, currently leads Audacy Sports’ The Women’s Hoops Show and has built a career covering women’s basketball and beyond.

Audacy Sports Format Vice President Chris Kinard said, “Women’s sports are experiencing a cultural surge – and fans are demanding more. She’s Got Next with Jordan Robinson is our answer to that demand, offering a dedicated space on our airwaves for in-depth conversations, compelling storytelling, and a celebration of women’s sports’ biggest headlines and brightest stars. Jordan brings deep credibility and an unwavering commitment to elevating women’s sports, and we couldn’t be more excited to get this ball rolling.”

Robinson stated, “I am thrilled to bring the stories of the best women athletes to the forefront. With She’s Got Next, listeners—superfans and new fans alike—will get a front-row seat to fun and exciting women’s sports coverage.”