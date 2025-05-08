SiriusXM Sets 2025 PGA Championship Coverage At Quail Hollow

SiriusXM will deliver live audio coverage of the 2025 PGA Championship, airing from Thursday, May 15, through Sunday, May 18, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The broadcast will feature play-by-play coverage, exclusive interviews, and original shows.

Live play-by-play, co-produced with Westwood One, begins daily at 2p ET on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. Taylor Zarzour will call the action as lead play-by-play voice, joined by PGA Tour winner Johnson Wagner as lead analyst. On-course coverage will be provided by Emilia Doran, Brian Katrek, and Bill Rosinski.

Morning and early afternoon segments will include live look-ins and updates on featured groups. Commentary will be led by Katrek, George Savaricas, former Tour pro Brendon de Jonge, and Tom Werme. Alyssa Lang and Jason Sobel will provide reports from the practice area, including pre- and post-round interviews with players.

Each evening, coverage will wrap up with a two-hour recap show hosted by Gary Williams.

Featured PGA Championship Week programming will include The Lucas Glover Show, The Rocco Hour, and PGA of America Radio.