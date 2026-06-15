One of Boston Sports Radio’s Most Treasured Voices Dies

Boston radio personality and Sports Talk format pioneer Eddie Andelman has died at 89. His sons Dave, Mike, and Dan announced his passing on Instagram. “He helped thousands and entertained millions,” his sons wrote. “Eddie Andelman lived a truly incredible life.”

Born in Dorchester and raised in Brookline, Andelman entered broadcasting after a career in real estate. Sports Huddle debuted in June 1969 on suburban station WUNR before moving to WBZ later that year, with Andelman paired alongside Jim McCarthy and Mark Witkin. The show moved to WEEI in mid-1971, where it stayed until 2001. Sports Huddle’s last stop was WTKK until December 2010.

Andelman was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame the following year.

Beyond the booth, Andelman’s Hot Dog Safaris raised more than $5 million for the Joey Fund-Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. He also received recognition for broader community work, including Jimmy Fund Man of the Year and Jewish Big Brother Man of the Year honors.