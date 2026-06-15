iHeartMedia Adds Trio To Netflix Video Podcast Deal

Netflix and iHeartMedia are deepening their exclusive video podcast partnership, adding three more shows to the deal: Suite 305 with Lele Pons, The Martha Stewart Podcast, and Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, with new and select library episodes.

Suite 305 launches with Shakira as its first guest. Sibling Revelry covers wide-ranging topics alongside other famous brothers and sisters. The Martha Stewart Podcast features conversations between Stewart and her guests.

The new additions will begin rolling out on Netflix in the coming months, and join a previously announced slate of 14 iHeartPodcasts. The partnership also recently expanded into live programming: The Breakfast Club now airs as a live video show on Netflix simultaneously with its daily radio broadcast. iHeart retains all audio-only rights for shows included in the deal, and all podcasts remain available on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms.