John Morris Adds To SoundStack as Chief Product Officer

Former WideOrbit executive John Morris has joined SoundStack as its new Chief Product Officer. The audio-as-a-service company adds Morris to strengthen its capabilities in podcast and streaming delivery, programmatic advertising, and measurement.

Morris’s career includes key leadership roles at Abacast, where he served as CTO and Co-President before the company was acquired by WideOrbit in 2014. In 2021, Morris joined Audacy as SVP and GM of AmperWave, following Audacy’s acquisition of WideOrbit’s digital business.

SoundStack CEO Jon Stephenson said, “Alongside the incredible growth that SoundStack continues to experience, we never lose sight of the core values that got us here, and we look for people who exemplify them naturally. With over 20 years of not only building world-class streaming and podcasting platforms, ad servers, and programmatic SSPs, but never thinking twice about rolling up his sleeves to get the job done for a partner, John Morris is accountability and hustle personified.”

Morris added, “I’m a passionate builder. I need to be in a company where everyone is excited to innovate in a way that solves real problems for the digital audio industry. SoundStack is unrivaled in its passion to lift the entire audio market by providing independent solutions and services that put publishers first. I can’t wait to show the world some of the incredible tech we’ve got in the works.”