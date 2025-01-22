Brad Riter Adds New Buffalo Radio Chapter With WLVL

Buffalo radio personality Brad Riter will debut as the new live and local talk show host on WLVL 1340 AM, starting Monday, January 27. Riter’s two-hour midday program will air on weekdays, featuring a mix of local issues and open discussion.

He began his career in 1997 as a part-time board operator and weekend talk show host for WGR 550 AM before moving to WBEN in 1998. In 2000, Riter returned to WGR as it transitioned to an all-sports format. Riter also served as a host and Program Director at Radio One Buffalo’s WECK and currently works as part of the University at Buffalo football broadcast team on Audacy’s 1520 The Bet (WWKB-AM).

WLVL and WEBR Owner Bill Yuhnke said, “Great time to have a radio personality like Brad join our team. He’ll bring energy and experience to the airwaves starting the day after the Bills take the next step in their bid for a Super Bowl title.”

Program Director Frank Miller added, “Brad’s wealth of local broadcast experience and knowledge of the talk scene will add depth and excitement to our programming.”

Riter remarked, “I am very much looking forward to joining WLVL and giving our listeners a good show with everything on the table, including our great Buffalo Bills.”