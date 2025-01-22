CMG Jacksonville Knights A New Afternoon Host For Hot 106.5

Cox Media Group Jacksonville’s HOT 106.5 (WHJX) is adding Shawn Knight as the station’s new afternoon drive host starting Monday, January 27. Knight’s radio background includes hosting roles in Chicago; Topeka; Columbus, GA; and Tyler, TX.

He joins a lineup also featuring The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, JoJo, and Shelby Rushin.

From 2021 until June of last year, Knight hosted mornings on Cumulus Media’s Majic 107.7 (KMAJ) in Topeka. Knight previously served as Assistant Brand Manager and afternoon host at Townsquare Media’s 107.3 KISS FM (KISX) in Tyler, TX.

CMG Director of Urban Content Elroy Smith said, “I am thrilled to have Shawn Knight on our team. He is smart, creative, and has the experience to raise the bar at HOT 106.5. He brings a litany of experience to our team, and I anticipate Shawn evolving into a strong voice for the Duval County community.”

Knight commented, “I am thrilled to join the HOT 106.5 family at CMG Jacksonville. I’ve always wanted to work at CMG and am thankful to Jimmy Farrell, Jules Riley, and Elroy Smith for bringing me on board. I am looking forward to working with Wanda P, Jay Hicks, and the entire 106.5 team and bringing interactive, fun, compelling, local content to afternoon drive in Duval County.”