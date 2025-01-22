CBUS Media Group Gives Critical Warmth To Homeless Ohioans

As arctic temperatures take hold over the Eastern United States, Saga Communications’ CBUS Media Group concluded its annual “Stay Alive 5 – Stuff the Bus” campaign with support from its listeners to provide critical warming items to Ohioans in need.

From December 18 until January 10, Sunny 95, Qfm96, Mix 107.9, and Rewind Columbus 103.5/104.3 collected over 400 hats, gloves, coats, pairs of boots, and sleeping bags to benefit a local nonprofit, Mission Warmth, dedicated to providing essential cold-weather gear to the unhoused population.

Listeners participated by purchasing items from an Amazon Wish List, with all donations delivered to CBUS Media Group’s headquarters in Columbus. On January 17, Mission Warmth’s converted school bus arrived to collect the donations, which were distributed that very evening to individuals in homeless camps across central Ohio.