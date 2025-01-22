Former WAMU Tech Leader Rob Bertrand Joins Inrush As Partner

Broadcast tech provider Inrush Broadcast Services has announced the addition of Rob Bertrand as a partner. Bertrand most recently served as the Head of Technology at American University’s NPR member station WAMU in Washington, DC.

Joining current partners Mike Dorris, Brian Sapp, Shaun Dolan, and Cameron Boswell, Bertrand will expand Inrush’s reach to the East Coast.

At WAMU, Bertrand led the construction of the largest community antenna system in DC, launched critical multiplatform content management systems, and modernized station infrastructure. He also successfully managed the station’s transition to remote production during the pandemic.

Before his role at WAMU, Bertrand was Market Chief Engineer for CBS Radio in New York, where he oversaw multiple newsrooms, a 24/7 operations center, and the launch of the CBS Sports Radio Network. His career began at Greater Media in New Jersey.

Inrush founder Mike Dorris said, “Rob is a well-known technology leader in our industry, and he cares deeply about people and the audiences we serve. He’s a perfect fit for our growing company and the stations who trust us to keep them running. Rob will help us expand intelligently while anchoring people and purpose as we work to improve the radio engineering landscape in the US.”

Partner Brian Sapp stated, “The growth we’ve achieved over the past five years has been incredible. We’re proud of what our team has accomplished together, and we believe that Rob is key to helping us unlock further success in this next chapter.”

Rob Bertrand commented, “I’ve admired the reputation that Inrush has established over the past five years. Their innovative approaches to systems integration and centralized support for station operations are impressive. It’s invigorating to see how they recruit and develop new talent in our mature industry. I’m thrilled to support that work as we continue to expand our offerings, team, and client base.”