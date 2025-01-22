Cumulus Media Welcomes Farnham Back As Shreveport Leader

Paul Farnham Jr. has returned to Cumulus Media after ten years away from the company to serve as Market Manager for its Shreveport/Bossier City operations in Louisiana. Farnham spent the last decade as General Sales Manager for Townsquare Media Lafayette.

The Bossier City native originally joined Cumulus in 2003 and progressed through various leadership roles, including Key Account Manager, Local Sales Manager, General Sales Manager, and Director of Sales for the company’s five-station cluster in the region.

Cumulus Media Senior Vice President of Operations Mark Sullivan commented, “I am so pleased to work with Paul again as he returns home to both the market and the company. We’ve enjoyed many successes together and I look forward to many more in the years to come!”

Farnham said, “Returning to Cumulus Shreveport is an incredible opportunity. The properties here are truly outstanding, and I’m excited to build on the remarkable success already established in this vibrant market. Our listeners and advertisers are the heart of our community, and I look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value and engagement for them. Together, we’ll elevate our presence and make a lasting impact.”