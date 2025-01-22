Nashville Public Radio CEO Steve Swenson to Retire

After almost six years leading Nashville Public Radio, Steve Swenson has announced his impending retirement as President and CEO. The organization has begun a search for a successor to oversee 90.3 WPLN News, WNXP 91.1, and the group’s digital offerings.

During his career, Swenson served as a reporter, News Director, and Program Director for 1010 WINS in New York City. He held leadership roles at WTOP in Washington, DC, and WCBS in New York, before joining CBS Radio Washington DC as Market Manager.

While in charge of Nashville Public Radio, Swenson guided significant changes, including the transition of Classical 91.1 WFCL to a digital and streaming platform and the launch of WNXP on its former frequency. He also oversaw the launch of the daily news program This Is Nashville, expanded reporting beats and editorial staff.

Swenson stated, “It has been an incredible privilege to lead Nashville Public Radio as it has enhanced its public service to this community. I’m excited to watch the company’s next chapter and its continued growth.”

Nashville Public Radio Chairman Neil Thorne commented, “Steve was exactly what we needed six years ago to transform Nashville Public Radio into the trusted public news and music source that Nashville deserves. With his team, he has positioned the organization to continue to grow and serve the city in exciting new ways. We wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Swenson’s departure is expected in late spring or early summer.