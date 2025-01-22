Eric Church, Luke Combs To Be Honored For NC Hurricane Relief

Country Radio Broadcasters has named Eric Church and Luke Combs as co-recipients of the CRS 2025 Artist Humanitarian Award. Church and Combs were chosen for their efforts in raising over $24 million for Hurricane Helene relief in North Carolina.

The stadium concert, held in Charlotte on October 26, was pulled together by their teams in just 28 days and drew 82,000 attendees. In addition, Church’s nonprofit, Chief Cares, is leading a project to construct 100 homes for hurricane victims, starting in Avery County, and addressing long-term recovery needs like job creation, rebuilding schools, and supporting local businesses.

Church also announced that all publishing royalties from his latest release, Darkest Hour, would go directly to the people of North Carolina.

Combs has partnered with North Carolina-based organizations to ensure the funds raised are distributed effectively to those in need through Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, among others.

CRB Awards Committee Chair Beverlee Brannigan stated, “Eric Church and Luke Combs’ love for their home state has been nothing short of inspiring. Their dedication to helping North Carolina recover after Hurricane Helene and their ongoing efforts show just how much they care. This award is a heartfelt recognition of their commitment, hard work, and genuine compassion for the people of North Carolina. Eric and Luke, we’re proud to honor you.”

The award will be presented on Friday, February 21 during the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

Established in 1990, the CRS Artist Humanitarian Award celebrates country artists whose philanthropic efforts have significantly impacted the causes they support. Past recipients include Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and Carrie Underwood.