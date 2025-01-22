KCMO’s Pete Mundo Promoted to Cumulus Media News/Talk VP

KCMO morning host Pete Mundo has been named Vice President of News/Talk for Cumulus Media, overseeing content strategy for the broadcaster’s 43 News/Talk-formatted stations nationwide. Mundo replaces Bill Hess, who has served in the position since 2015.

Hess will continue as Operations Manager for Cumulus Washington, DC, and Program Director of WMAL.

Based in Kansas City, MO, Mundo will continue his duties as Program Director and Morning Host for KCMO Talk Radio (KCMO-AM), positions he has held since joining Cumulus Media in 2018. His career spans hosting national programs for FOX News Radio and CBS Sports Radio Network, along with serving as an on-air analyst for Sports Illustrated.

Cumulus Chief Content Officer Brian Philips said, “Pete has risen to stardom quickly with his on-air performance and innovative program architecture in Kansas City. Pete is among our most dynamic leaders, in any format. It also matters that Pete is Bill Hess’s hand-chosen successor, as Bill returns to oversight of our News/Talk flagship WMAL in the nation’s capital. Bill has served with distinction in this corporate role, and Cumulus News/Talk is positioned for continued success under Pete’s leadership.”

Mundo added, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join the content leadership team at Cumulus and am grateful for the confidence that the company has shown in me. Learning from Bill Hess in recent years has been a terrific way to make the transition seamless. The News/Talk format is changing rapidly but remains dominant in the audio industry. The format has exceptional upside during this transitional political period, as people continue to seek news and information about their cities, states, and country. I am eager to work with my fellow News/Talk programmers across the nation to make our brands stronger.”