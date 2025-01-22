Krantz Media Group President and CEO Gary Krantz Passes Away

Krantz Media Group President and CEO Gary Krantz passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65. His broadcast career, which spanned over four decades, was marked by contributions to broadcast radio, digital media, and syndication.

Gary founded Krantz Media Group in 2008 as a full-service media firm specializing in new business development, content syndication, and investment counseling for digital media companies. Under his leadership, KMG worked with clients including Premiere Networks and TuneGenie Networks.

His creation of KMG Networks in 2011 expanded the company’s reach into multi-platform content syndication, producing programs such as On Tap presented by VH1 Classic and the critically acclaimed John Lennon: The Final Interview.

Before establishing KMG, Krantz served as Chief Digital Media Officer at Westwood One, President of Air America Radio, and Executive Vice President at Clear Channel/Premiere Networks. He also played a pivotal role in launching the programming division at AMFM Radio, where he oversaw productions such as American Top 40 with Casey Kasem and facilitated the network’s acquisition by Clear Channel.

In addition, Krantz was briefly a contributor to Radio Ink, creating our Innovators & Entrepreneurs series. Radio Ink Chairman Eric Rhoads commented, “Gary was a passionate radio industry player whose experience covered every part of the industry. He was innovative, creative and could turn anything into an opportunity. He’ll be missed.”

His more recent efforts included bringing the Podcast Radio format to the United States and advising Geo Broadcast Solutions.

Krantz also served as past Board President for Country Radio Broadcasters. CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis told Radio Ink, “The passing of Gary Krantz is stunning news, a profound loss for the entire industry, and deeply felt by CRS. For many years, Gary served as a valuable board member and is a past board president. He’s since been a longstanding supporter and advocate for CRS. Gary had countless friends and was universally respected while being well-liked by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed, and we extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family, who will miss him the most.”

His family requests donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in his memory.