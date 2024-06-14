Shawn Knight Bids Farewell to Majic 107.7 In Topeka

Majic 107.7 (KMAJ) air talent Shawn Knight has announced his departure from the station. Knight has co-hosted The Majic Morning Show on the Topeka-based Cumulus Media signal for the past three years.

He was previously Assistant Brand Manager and afternoon host at Townsquare Media’s 107.3 KISS FM (KISX) in Tyler, TX.

Shawn Knight’s departure marks the end of a successful period at Majic 107.7, during which he and his co-host Danielle Norwood received numerous accolades, including being named best morning show by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters in 2022.

Knight is looking forward to pursuing new ventures, saying, “I am thankful to management at Cumulus Media for this amazing opportunity. Hosting mornings on Majic 107.7 for 3 years was an absolute pleasure as I took the show #1 in ratings, met wonderful listeners in Topeka and surrounding areas, and won numerous awards with Danielle Norwood. I am excited about my next opportunity.”