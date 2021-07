Majic 107.7 (KMAJ-FM) has hired Shawn Knight as morning host in Topeka. Knight joins Co-Host Angie Stevens on ‘The Majic Morning Show’.

“I couldn’t be more excited to find the perfect candidate in Shawn Knight,” said amber Lee, OM/PD. “Shawn’s national experience, coupled with his Midwest sensibilities and values, make him a fabulous fit for The Majic Morning Show.”

Knight was most recently Assistant Brand Manager/Afternoon Host at Urban AC KISX – 107.3 KISS FM in Tyler, TX.