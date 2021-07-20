Carmelo On Wine

Carmelo Anthony is ready to debut a podcast edition of his wine-focused YouTube series ‘What’s In Your Glass?‘. The project is the result of a partnership between his multi-platform content company Creative 7 and Cadence13.

“I’m excited to be working with Cadence13 to bring back ‘What’s In Your Glass?’ in a brand new format and introduce it to the world of audio,” said Anthony.

“We’re thrilled to partner with world-class athlete, and a leading voice for social justice, Carmelo Anthony as he continues to achieve greatness on and off the court,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer.

Anthony will talk with guests from the worlds of sports, wine, business, entertainment, music, politics, and more over a glass (or two) of wine. In addition to discussing the world of wine, Anthony will also host in-depth conversations about the timely issues of the day.