Blast From The Past: San Antonio’s KCOR, 1949

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features Raoul Cortez and the staff of KCOR in San Antonio, Texas in 1949.

KCOR was America’s first full-time Spanish-language radio station, founded by Cortez in 1946. He grew the station at a time with the help of a pioneering sales team and on-air talent. Their efforts paved the way for all Hispanic broadcasting in the US. In this photo from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, Cortez is sitting at the desk in the center.

Radio Ink‘s Medallas de Cortez, which recognize excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, and management, are named in Raoul’s honor.

