Audacy Lays Off Hundreds In Major Post-Bankruptcy Cuts

Audacy has laid off as many as 300 employees today in its first large-scale reduction in force after exiting bankruptcy. The staff cuts span local and national levels, impacting all departments, including on-air talent, traffic, sales, and management.

Among those affected on the on-air side are 101.1 WCBS-FM morning host Annie Leamy in New York City, Magic 106.7 (WMJX) morning host David O’Leary in Boston, 830 WCCO evening hosts Henry Lake and Chris Tubbs in Minneapolis, Big 98.1 WOGL afternoon host Trey Morgan in Philadelphia, 98.7 Simon (WSMW) host Charley McCain in Greensboro, and 104.3 WOMC midday host Aricka McCauley in Detroit.

Several radio professionals involved reached out directly to Radio Ink. In Pittsburgh, WBZZ Assistant Brand Manager, Music Director, and Midday Host Elista Hathaway was let go. Glenn Anderson reported that his nearly 30-year tenure had come to an end. Anderson, who most recently hosted afternoons at Star 102.1 (WDOK) in Cleveland also served as the station’s public service director.

Radio Ink also learned that Audacy let go of the entire staff at WHHL in St. Louis before transitioning the station’s format from hip hop to sports.

Nationally, several team members behind the BetMGM Network have been let go.

This comes after significant changes at the top. President and CEO David Field stepped down after 27 years in January. Kelli Turner, who joined the board in September 2024, is now serving as interim President and CEO. Additionally, Chief Financial Officer Rich Schmaeling resigned in February, with no immediate plans to appoint a replacement.

A company spokesperson told Radio Ink, “Audacy has made workforce reductions to ensure a strong and resilient future for the business. We are streamlining resources to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving media landscape and to best position Audacy to continue serving listeners and advertisers with excellence.”

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have been affected by the RIF and wish to have your news reported, reach out to Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats.