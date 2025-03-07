Alex Silverman To Exit Audacy’s KNX News in Los Angeles

Alex Silverman is leaving Audacy after serving as Director of News and Programming at KNX News in Los Angeles. Silverman announced his departure on LinkedIn, stating that he will step down in a few weeks to explore new opportunities.

Silverman joined KNX News in 2022, moving to Los Angeles from Philadelphia, where he had been Brand Manager at KYW Newsradio since 2018. In January, the station received industry acclaim for its critical role in providing vital coverage during the Los Angeles wildfires in January. The station’s real-time reporting and live updates helped keep Southern California residents informed and safe as the fires spread.

He shared the memo he wrote to KNX staff, saying, “Because I love what we’ve built and I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, this is a decision that didn’t come easily or quickly.”

He continued, “As it stands now, KNX News holds its strongest ratings position in modern history. This is in no small part thanks to what all of you demonstrated over the past two months: your work is vital to Southern California, and despite the great challenges facing the media industry broadly, this remains as true as ever. The millions who have depended on our work on the air and on our digital platforms are a testament to the fact that credible, local journalism matters – and I am honored to have been a part of it and incredibly proud of every one of you.”

Silverman added, “I’m sure you’ll be curious what’s next for me, and the answer is I don’t know yet. In the meantime, I’ll be around until April and I’ll work to support the team and make sure the transition is as smooth as possible for all of you. Thank you again for your hard work and dedication to our responsibility as Southern California’s News.”

His departure comes at a challenging time for Audacy, which recently announced widespread layoffs as part of its post-bankruptcy strategy.