Alex Silverman Joins KNX News

Audacy is bringing Alex Silverman to the West Coast as Director of News and Programming at KNX News in Los Angeles. He previously served as Brand Manager of Philadelphia sister station KYW Newsradio since 2018.

“Alex has led two of our company’s leading news brands to newfound success and industry-wide recognition,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Audacy Southern California. “We look forward to welcoming him to the team and further establishing KNX as the go-to news source for Southern Californians.”

“KNX News is iconic. I can’t wait to work with the amazing team to build the future of the brand and set the agenda for news coverage in Southern California,” said Silverman. “Thank you to Jeff Federman, Chris Ebbott, Jeff Sottolano and Bill Smee for their confidence in me and commitment to impactful local journalism.”

Silverman will oversee KNX editorial strategy and newsroom, including broadcast and digital operations, starting September 19, 2022.