Feeding Folks In The Great Northwest

The Positive Life Radio network collected more than 6,000 pounds of food during the Hands and Heart: Christmas in July Food Drive. The 23rd annual event supports local food banks at several different locations from Portland, Oregon to Lewiston, Idaho.

“Christmas in July is our way to spotlight area food banks and organizations that feed hungry people,” said Chris Gilbreth, GM. “When we can raise awareness of their need for food donations in the summer and help get them restocked, we call that a success!”

The food drive supports food banks that are struggling to provide for their clients due to the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.

Positive Life Radio is a non-profit Christian radio network operating out of Walla Walla, Washington. They have multiple signals across the northwest and have been in operation for over 50 years.