Audacy Expands Larry Morgan’s Role

Larry Morgan in the new Regional Brand Manager for Audacy taking care of KOOL-FM in Phoenix and KXSN-FM in San Diego. Morgan will continue as Assistant Brand Director for KRTH-FM in Los Angeles.

“Larry is an invaluable member of the K-Earth team and I’m thrilled to see his talents and influence now spread to KOOL in Phoenix and Sunny in San Diego,” said Chris Ebbott, VP Classic Hits, Audacy.

I’m so excited and honored to be an official part of the team at these two great stations,” said Morgan. “Both markets have a long history of radio excellence, and I look forward to working together to elevate these awesome brands to new heights. Plus, I have the added bonus of continuing to contribute at the legendary K-Earth 101 in Los Angeles. It’s the best of all worlds for me, and all in the same time zone!”

Morgan joined K-Earth as Assistant Brand Manager in 2015, overseeing the day-to-day programming operations of the classic hits station.