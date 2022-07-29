Georgia Tech QB Joins Network

Former Georgia Tech Quarterback Joe Hamilton has been named color analyst for football broadcasts on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, beginning this season. Hamilton is the co-host of “The Locker Room” morning show on WCNN “The Fan” in Atlanta.

“It’s very seldom that you get a chance to do something like this, which is why I’m so happy,” said Hamilton. “It’s my alma mater. I bleed Gold and White, there’s no doubt about it. I’m super excited and I cannot wait for toe meets leather.”

“The reason that Joe is going to be the next color analyst for the Georgia Tech Sports Network is because he has those QB’s eyes. And it became apparent throughout our interview process that he can break down with clarity and sharpness why a play was successful, why it wasn’t, and that’s the essence of what a color commentator does,” said Andy Demetra, Georgia Tech director of broadcasting and play-by-play announcer.