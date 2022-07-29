Dunn Back In Hampton Roads

Jimmy Ray Dunn is back on WGH-FM, Norfolk, Virginia. Dunn was morning co-host on “The Eagle” for 20 years, left for other pursuits for seven years, and has returned to host afternoons.

We are excited to have Jimmy Ray back on The Eagle. His passion for this station and this community is unmatched,” said Keith Barton President/MM, Max Media. “97.3 The Eagle is in my DNA and it sure is good to be home,” said Dunn.

Max Media’s Norfolk-Virginia Beach properties include Country WGH-AM/FM, WVBW-FM, WVHT-FM, WVSP-FM.