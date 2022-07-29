Radio Ink “Dream Achieved” Feature Fuels another Dream

A September 2021 Radio Ink feature on WOBL/WDLW owner Gary Tollett has inspired another individual to pursue their radio dreams.

Ben Buehler-Garcia has spent his entire adult life supporting the men and women of our military. Because he never served, he considers it his duty to support those who do. So when Dave Sitton, founder of American Warrior Radio, died suddenly and far too young, Ben decided to pick up the microphone.

“Other than having been interviewed a few times, I knew absolutely nothing about the radio business. Passion for the message drove me to jump in with both feet – probably not the smartest decision of my life.”

After checking in with Sitton’s family, he signed a brokered time contract with the Tucson host station. It was an on the job learning experience and weekend labor of love for Ben, often subsidized out of his own pocket.

Things changed when American Warrior Radio began to receive inquiries from movie studios, national public relations agencies and book publishers about having their clients on the show. That was soon followed by an opportunity to broker time on a Phoenix station. Ben decided that his commitment to supporting those who wear the uniform was best fulfilled by getting their stories to as many ears as possible.

“Despite being mentored by other successful radio hosts, self-syndication was proving to be a very frustrating and challenging road. Then I met Gary Tollett.”

Ben read Gary’s Radio Ink article and reached out to congratulate him and tell him it was inspiring to others trying to find their path in the broadcasting business. He included a 3 minute American sample.

“I asked Ben to send me some episodes and I was going to listen to one of them. Five hours later I had listened to six of them.” Tollett said.

Despite owning two music format stations, Tollett added American Warrior Radio to his weekend lineups. He sold out all the advertising spots in just 72 hours.

“As a newcomer to the radio business, I have been impressed with the extent seasoned professionals are willing to help others. Having someone like Gary in my corner has given me new motivation to spread these important messages to a national audience.” Ben added.

American Warrior Radio is a 42 minute, long format interview program featuring the stories of those who protect us at home and abroad; the men & women of our military and first responder communities. In addition to Tollett’s two stations, the program currently broadcasts in Tucson, Phoenix, Colorado Springs, Sacramento, Salt Lake City and Norfolk, Virginia.

Contact Ben by e-mail at [email protected]