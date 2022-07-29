Radio Masters Sales Doubleheader

The ‘Playing for Dollars’ series at the upcoming Radio Masters Sales Summit will be a doubleheader. First up, “The Power of Sports Dollars” with Matt Sunshine, Managing Partner at the Center for Sales Strategy and Judd Norris, SVP Corporate Sponsorships for the 2023 Arizona Super Bowl LVII Host Committee.

The Radio Masters Sales Summit is presented by Radio Ink and The Center for Sales Strategy. The event is set for September 22-23, 2022 at the Intercontinental at Doral, in Miami.

Space is Limited, so Register Today to Up your sales game!

As one of sports marketing’s best, Judd Norris will share his expertise in sports marketing and how that can translate to radio station event sales and marketing. Norris previously served as Vice President/Corporate Partnerships for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Don’t wait Register Today for the Radio Masters Sales Summit.

Part Two of the ‘Playing for Dollars Series’ will follow the “The Power of Sports Dollars” session on an Agenda that will give you the ideas, strategies and tools to improve your sales bottom line!

Part Two of the series is an expert discussion, “The Power of Listener Engagement — From Concert Jammin’ in the Park to Food Festivals and Marathon Runs.” Joe Bell, VP/Market Manager, Beasley Media Group/Philadelphia moderates the conversation with Von Freeman, Director/Brand Sponsorship of Corporate Events and Experiences, Audacy.

You can’t afford to miss the ‘Playing for Dollars Series’, a championship doubleheader at the Radio Masters Sales Summit.

It’s Time. To Rethink. To Refresh. To Refocus. The Radio Masters Sales Summit will be held September 22-23, 2022, at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami.

Don’t drop the ball! Registration is now open for this limited seating event!