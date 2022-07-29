BIA Supports ZoneCasting Technology

In two letters to the Federal Communications Commission, BIA Founder Tom Buono and Managing Director Richard Ducey are voicing their support for the GeoBroadcast Solutions technology to hyper-target communities with programming and advertising.

Buono’s letter to The Commission says, “Having examined the circumstances surrounding the use of FM Boosters for geotargeting, it makes good sense to support this innovative technology as one that will be a positive for broadcasters. By giving broadcasters this capability, they can increase their inventory of advertising opportunities, with some commercial slots available to more than one advertiser. We believe that deployment of this technology will allow the radio industry to grow its over-the-air revenue, something it desperately needs.”

Ducey wrote, “BIA submits these comments to inform the record and provide insights into the technical, economic, and business model of local radio relative to NAB’s concerns. It is BIA’s position that the ability to originate content on FM boosters will help local radio stations become more competitive in the local advertising market, provide content that is better attuned to the local public interest, convenience and necessity and reattain a path to revenue growth in its over-the-air broadcast advertising. Revising the booster rule will not undermine the business model of radio, it will enhance it. Amending the booster rule will advantage smaller radio stations, including minority- and women-owned stations. ZoneCasting will not lead to advertising “Redlining” of certain parts of a radio market. The current technical record supports approval of the proposed rule.”

GeoBrodcast Solutions is requesting a rule change at The FCC that would allow stations to target smaller communities with targeted programming and advertising for up to 5 minutes per hour. The NAB and many other large radio companies are opposed to the technology. They claim the reasons are interference and the potential for revenue being lost.