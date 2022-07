Two executives from data company Claritas will be part of the next RAB live presentation. It’s called What Matters to Voters: Voting insights of radio listeners, and will focus on helping radio salespeople prospect the political category.

The presentation will be at 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday, August 10.

The Claritas executives on the program will be: Meg DiMattina, director, media and telecom, and Jorge Martinez, account manager, media and telecom.

