When The Next Legend Falls Silent, Will Radio?

I finally got around to watching the movie A Complete Unknown. This is not a review, though Timothée Chalamet was brilliant. It’s more of an observation. Rehearing so many groundbreaking songs that Bob Dylan created further reaffirmed not only his brilliance but his immense contributions to the world of music.

I will now resurrect an old question – how will radio handle Bob Dylan’s eventual passing? The man is 84 years old and, not to be morbid, will eventually shuffle off this mortal coil.

How will radio react to this event? You can be sure that the AP, New York Times, Reuters, etc., already have obits in the can. CNN and other television networks will produce five-minute retrospectives. You can be sure SiriusXM will devote an entire channel to the artist.

What’s radio’s plan?

Will we sit in our format silos and ignore the moment, except for a passing mention in our “celebrity news” segment? Or will we use this as an opportunity to capitalize on a cultural moment?

Any station – regardless of format – can spend a day highlighting the music of an icon we’ve lost. But wait, those songs are unfamiliar to our audience. It’s too risky. It’ll cause tune out. Really? (See: Running Up That Hill.)

I’m a Boomer with Gen whatever daughters. They grew up listening to my music. Now that they are adults, I cannot tell you how many times I’ve played an Allman Brothers or Little Feat track for them and they say, “Yeah, I know that song.”

Music discovery is not just about the latest Chappell Roan or Morgan Wallen release. It is about finding great songs. And for fans of any genre of popular music, there are decades of archives from which to choose.

Radio can exploit that. Rather than waiting for the well-done Benztown tribute, plan on using this event to become part of the moment. Use the power of radio to be a leader.

The time is coming. Here’s a partial list of legends who have shaped our culture and are, fortunately, still with us:

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Eric Clapton, Carole King, James Taylor, Mick Jagger, Cher, Madonna, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, etc. (I did not include Keith Richards because he is apparently immortal). All these icons – and many, many more – have made significant contributions to world culture. They also had an enormous impact on countless lives. Not to mention their influence on generations of artists.

Will radio rise to the occasion? Will it take a three-minute, thirty-three-second risk that will surprise and, if handled properly, captivate their audience?

The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind…