Fasbender Exits iHeart for GC Position at Comcast’s ‘SpinCo’

iHeartMedia Chief Legal Officer Jordan Fasbender has announced her resignation to pursue a new opportunity. She will join Comcast’s “SpinCo,” the spinoff company of the communication giant’s cable television networks, as General Counsel at the end of April.

Fasbender had recently signed a new agreement with iHeartMedia, which would have extended her role through at least 2026 with automatic annual renewals beyond that date. That contract also expanded her title from General Counsel to Chief Legal Officer. Fasbender will remain with iHeartMedia through April 1 to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

She has been with the company since December 2020, initially joining as General Counsel before being promoted to Chief Legal Officer in November 2024. Her expanded role also included retaining her Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary titles.

In an internal email shared with Radio Ink, SpinCo CEO Mark Lazarus said, “I’m thrilled to announce another addition to the senior leadership team of our future new company. Jordan Fasbender will join us as General Counsel towards the end of next month. As we continue to build our team and position ourselves to become a stand-alone publicly traded company, we are fortunate to rely on Jordan’s experience and advice on a wide variety of matters from the spin itself to the business affairs of evolving media assets.”

Before iHeart, Fasbender served as Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel at 21st Century Fox, contributing significantly to The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of the studio. She began her career as an associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

iHeart has yet to name a successor.