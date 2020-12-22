IHM Promotes Jordan Fasbender

Jordan Fasbender, iHeartMedia’s Deputy General Counsel, has been named Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary effective January 1, 2021. She will succeed Paul McNicol; who intends to retire at the end of 2021.

“Jordan is a proven and effective leader whose extensive legal, corporate governance and media and entertainment industry expertise makes her the perfect person to succeed Paul McNicol as our General Counsel,” said Bob Pittman. “We look forward to Jordan taking on this new leadership role and joining the executive leadership team as we continue our momentum as the number one audio company in the U.S.”

McNicol will remain with the company as Executive Vice President providing counsel to the company’s senior management and ensuring a seamless transition.