The end of the year Local Marketing Trends is a look-back at 2020. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliot will talk to a few colleagues about the year that was.

They recall how the year started with an upbeat, SRO local advertising conference in Miami, then morphed quickly into panic, lockdowns, and pivoting. The stats and observations on how the year progressed will be offered up by Borrell’s team.

