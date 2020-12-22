ASCAP And BMI Partner For More Transparency

Figuring out exactly who owns what music has been one of the biggest challenges facing the two performing rights organizations. Now, ASCAP and BMI are launching SONGVIEW, a data platform that provides music users with a view of copyright ownership and administration shares for more than 20 million musical works in their combined libraries. The data is free and can be found on the ASCAP and BMI websites.

ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews commented: “This project is all about providing greater transparency for everyone who relies on this copyright data to guide important business decisions. When you see the SONGVIEW checkmark, you know that the data is consistent in both ASCAP and BMI’s copyright systems. Drawing upon our 185 years of combined ASCAP and BMI expertise in managing complex and dynamic copyright data, we have built a convenient new digital tool for anyone who licenses music. This release is our first iteration of SONGVIEW, and we are committed to enhancing this new platform as our industry evolves.”

BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill added: “When two companies that are fierce competitors come together on a project this ambitious to address a need identified by the marketplace, it says a lot about how important greater data transparency is to both of our organizations. Today’s launch is a good first step in the ongoing evolution of transparent and accessible data, and I am pleased with what we have accomplished so far to meet the evolving needs of the music industry. I look