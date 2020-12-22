Rivera Moves From iHeart To Townsquare

Townsquare Media in Amarillo has hired Mike Rivera as Director of Content. Prior to joining Townsquare, Rivera programmed iHeart’s KHEY- AM/FM, and KTSM/El Paso, and KVET, KASE-FM and KFMK/Austin.

Rivera will oversee programming and content for Hot AC Mix 94.1 (KMXJ), Country 101.9 The Bull (KATP), Classic Rock Thunder 98.7 (KPRF), CHR 96.9 Kiss FM (KXSS), and News Talk 940 (KIXZ). He started in the new role on December 14.

Townsquare Amarillo Market President ReBecca Via says, “I am so thrilled to have Michael bring his experience, strong leadership and enthusiasm for local content to our Amarillo team. He understands the power of local radio, our digital platforms and supporting our community.”

“I am very excited to join the local team at Townsquare Media Amarillo,” adds Rivera. “I would like to thank Robert Truman, Kurt Johnson and ReBecca Via for the wonderful opportunity. Each of these stations is a vibrant brand in the market. We’ll do great things in 2021!”

Kurt Johnson, Townsquare SVP/Programming says, “We’re always glad to add great programming talent and happy to have Mike leading the charge in Amarillo. Looking forward to great things in 2021!”