Chicago to Host 2025 Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee will begin accepting submissions for its 2025 nominees on February 1. After the window closes at 2:59a ET on April 1, the committee will select 24 names to be voted on by industry personnel later in the year.

The Radio Hall of Fame has honored legendary broadcasters since 1988, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry. The 2024 class included The Crook & Chase Countdown, Lee Harris, and Phil Hendrie, among others.

This year’s Induction Ceremony is set to take place in Chicago on October 30. Radio professionals and listeners can submit names for consideration on the Radio Hall of Fame website.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairman Dennis Green commented, “We look forward to hearing from people across the country to advance names of outstanding broadcasters worthy of Hall of Fame recognition. 2025 marks the 37th year of bestowing the honor of Radio Hall of Fame induction on those who left an indelible mark and had a lasting impact on the radio industry. It will be an honor, along with my colleague Kraig Kitchin, to lead the Nominating Committee once again during the selection process.”

Co-Chairman Kraig T. Kitchin added, “The input from fellow radio industry members and listeners alike helps our Nominating Committee contemplate so many more individuals worthy of a nomination. We’re grateful for the input and the ideas offered.”