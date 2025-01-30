Latino Media Network Names Three Regional General Managers

Latino Media Network is introducing a regionalized structure, dividing its markets and 17 stations into three strategic groups, each led by a newly appointed Regional General Manager.

Vicky Guerrero will oversee LMN’s Texas markets, including McAllen, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Mauricio Palacios will manage California and Nevada, covering Los Angeles, Fresno, and Las Vegas. Mike Sena expands his leadership to Chicago, adding to his current responsibility for Miami.

Guerrero, Palacios, and Sena will report to EVP of Audio Sales Raysa Rodriguez-Leon for commercial sales and EVP of Technology and Facilities Ken Wilkey for operations.

LMN operates 17 radio stations across the US.

LMN Interim CEO Marc Manahan commented, “This realignment reflects LMN’s unwavering commitment to growth and our mission to fill a much-needed gap in the market for the US Hispanic community. By focusing on three regions, we are able to have additional sales and promotional efforts for our stations, which better positions us to amplify our impact in the local market and the communities we serve.”