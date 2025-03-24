Kansas City Royals Shift to FM Flagship with New Audacy Deal

For the first time, Kansas City Royals games will be broadcast on a full-time FM sports station in their hometown. The team is continuing its relationship with Audacy under a new multi-year agreement making 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ-FM) the Royals’ exclusive radio flagship.

As the Royals shift coverage from AM to FM, the broadcast team remains unchanged, with Royals Hall of Famer Denny Matthews returning for his 57th season behind the mic. Matthews will be joined again by Ryan Lefebvre, Jake Eisenberg, and Steve Stewart, with Eric Guthrie as Producer and Engineer.

Games had previously run on KCSP-AM, before Audacy flipped the 96.5 frequency to Sports/Talk in August and changed KCSP-AM to KFNZ-AM as a simulcast station for the FM.

The Fan will cover all Spring Training, regular season, and postseason games. The games will also stream on the Audacy app within the team’s broadcast territory.

Broadcast coverage will include expanded Royals-related programming, such as pregame and postgame shows hosted by Royals insider Josh Vernier, weekly interviews with Royals manager Matt Quatraro every Wednesday morning, and bi-monthly updates from Executive Vice President and General Manager J.J. Picollo.

Vernier will also contribute to weekday programming with the latest team developments.

Audacy Kansas City Senior Vice President and Market Manager Roxanne Marati said, “We’re thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership with the Royals and, for the first time ever, bring every pitch, hit, and home run to fans on crystal-clear FM. As the premier home for everything Kansas City sports, we’re proud to be the go-to destination for Royals fans and keep them connected to their favorite team throughout the year.”

Kansas City Royals President of Business Operations Brooks Sherman added, “Audacy is an important and valued partner for us and has earned their reputation as one of our fans’ favorite platforms to connect with the Royals. Moving to FM is a positive for everyone, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Audacy to serve the needs of our passionate and knowledgeable fans.”