Nueva Network Sales Team Promotes Jose Mateo, Adds Jim Lyke

Nueva Network has promoted Jose Mateo to President of Sales for Terrestrial Radio and Digital Media. Additionally, Hispanic media executive Jim Lyke is joining the Spanish-language audio network as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

Mateo joined Nueva Network in late 2022 after serving as Vice President of Network Sales for Entravision Communications. During his tenure as Senior Vice President of Sales, he assisted with the launch of Nueva Plus. Lyke will fill that SVP role, bringing years of sales leadership and development experience. He most recently served as Senior Vice President for SBS Aire Network, where he built brand and agency partnerships.

The leadership move comes shortly after Nueva Network celebrated its fourth anniversary during its first Audio Upfront event earlier this month and launched its digital Que Onnda platform. The independently owned network has 527 radio affiliates in 112 markets, reaching 97% of the US Hispanic market.

Nueva Network CEO José M. Villafañe said, “The strength of Nueva Network is rooted in our exceptional Sales Team. Elevating Jose Mateo and bringing on board Jim Lyke underscores our commitment to lead and innovate within the audio and digital media space. Both Jose and Jim bring respected leadership and passion that will drive our radio network and digital revenue to new heights.”