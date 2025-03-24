DC Meetings Deliver Results for Radio, AM, and Ownership Rules

Efforts by local radio leaders to advocate for the industry’s future on Capitol Hill are showing more results, as more members of Congress continue to sign on to key radio legislation. The recent wave of support follows the NAB State Leadership Conference, where station operators from across the country met directly with lawmakers in Washington, DC.

Wyoming Association of Broadcasters President Laura Grott told Radio Ink about her team’s experience.

“In Wyoming, we are fortunate to have a Congressional delegation that remains deeply engaged with our state, traveling back every week to meet with constituents. They visit our stations, participate in town hall meetings, attend conventions, and take part in local events, many of which involve our broadcasters.”

“One of the key benefits of the NAB State Leadership Conference is the opportunity it provides for our broadcasters to visit Washington, DC, and engage with our delegation in the place where they conduct business on behalf of their constituents,” she added.

In the House of Representatives, 14 members joined as co-sponsors of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act on March 18, bringing total House support to 118. The bipartisan bill seeks to ensure that AM radio remains a standard feature in all vehicles, citing its role in emergency communications and public safety.

Additionally, eight lawmakers added their names to the Local Radio Freedom Act, pushing House support to 149. The resolution opposes performance royalty fees for local radio airplay, a long-standing concern for broadcasters who argue that radio already provides promotional value to artists and labels.

Grott tells us, “As a direct result of our recent visit, Representative Harriet Hageman signed onto a pending letter to the FCC, advocating for the modernization of outdated media ownership rules. Our delegation has consistently supported the Local Radio Freedom Act, a critical piece of legislation that has been sponsored by Senator John Barrasso. Additionally, our Senators are supporters of the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act, which is crucial for ensuring that AM radio remains accessible in vehicles.”

“These face-to-face meetings in Washington, DC, not only allow us to discuss vital issues with our Congressional leaders, but also provide an invaluable opportunity to thank them for their support of local broadcasters in Wyoming,” Grott concluded.