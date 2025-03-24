Radio Ink To Host AI Prompting 101 Webinar for Radio Sales Pros

Just like a great sales pitch requires careful wording, timing, and an understanding of the client’s needs, so does an AI prompt. The ability to ask the right question – or give the right instruction – is what determines whether AI gives you a generic answer or a powerful tool you can use in a sales meeting, proposal, or client strategy session.

Radio sales teams looking to sharpen their edge in the rapidly evolving digital space are invited to attend the second installment of Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Series: “Prompt & Circumstance: A.I. Prompt Crafting 101 for Radio Salespeople.”

This free, live webinar – sponsored by Marketron – is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, at noon Eastern. Moderated by Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats, the session will feature two industry leaders with a hands-on, radio-centric approach to AI – Spanish Broadcasting System Vice President of Digital Sales and Strategy Dara Kalvort and Jacobs Media Director of AI, Digital and Revenue Generation Chris Brunt.

With artificial intelligence transforming everything from prospecting to pitch prep, this thirty-minute session will help radio sellers build a foundation in AI prompting.

The focus: how to ask AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini the right questions to get better, more usable answers that can streamline workflow, support sales conversations, and ultimately drive revenue.

RSVP HERE FOR THIS FREE SALES EVENT

MEET THE PANELISTS

Dara Kalvort

Vice President of Digital Sales and Strategy

Spanish Broadcasting System

Dara spearheads digital initiatives, drives revenue, and creates content focused on AI efficiency. She also writes a monthly column on AI for Radio Ink Magazine. In addition to writing AI content on efficiency, Dara helps people and organizations incorporate AI into their workflow. With two decades in digital media, Dara is recognized for her innovative strategies, leadership, and dedication to mentoring the next generation of industry leaders.

Chris Brunt

Director of AI, Digital and Revenue Generation

Jacobs Media

Chris has thirty-plus years of experience in radio programming, digital content creation, and digital sales, most recently at Beasley Media Detroit. During his time at Beasley and Greater Media, Brunt developed websites, audio and video streaming, podcasts, and social media channels.

Chris also develops revenue opportunities for jācapps’ mobile apps clients.

ABOUT THE RADIO MASTERS SALES SERIES

For the past three years, Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit has brought together radio’s greatest sales minds – creatives, executives, and visionaries – to help sellers across the US generate serious revenue. Now we’ve introduced the Radio Masters Sales Series – a free monthly webinar designed to equip radio sales professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to stay ahead in our ever-changing industry.

Watch our first RMSS webinar on Nielsen’s 3-Minute Change HERE.