Watch Now: Radio Ink’s First RMSS Webinar Available On-Demand

The highly anticipated debut of Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Series, The 3-Minute Difference: Nielsen’s New Rule and You, is now available on-demand. This free webinar, sponsored by Marketron, offers an in-depth analysis of Nielsen’s new “3-minute” update to its PPM audio measurement system.

The webinar features insights from McVay Media President Mike McVay, Research Director Inc. Programming Research Consultant Steve Allan, and Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats. The panelists break down how the new PPM qualifiers work, reveal what the first wave of data indicates, and share practical strategies for leveraging this shift to maximize impact.

Watch til the end to get a preview of April’s webinar and keep an eye on Radio Ink‘s daily headlines next week for the full details!