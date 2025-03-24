Carr: Broadcasters With DEI Programs Could Get Deals Blocked

“Any businesses that are looking for FCC approval, I would encourage them to get busy ending any sort of their invidious forms of DEI discrimination.” Those words from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on Friday in a direct warning to all license holders.

In an interview, Carr suggested to Bloomberg that the Commission could block deals if those companies continue promoting DEI programs that conflict with new federal directives under the Trump administration. He said, “If there’s businesses out there that are still promoting invidious forms of DEI discrimination, I really don’t see a path forward where the FCC could reach the conclusion that approving the transaction is going to be in the public interest.”

While Carr was referring to several high-profile transactions outside the sphere of radio currently under FCC review, including Paramount Global’s proposed merger with Skydance Media, the statement stands as an example for all. Carr, appointed Chairman earlier this year, previously warned broadcasters to abandon what he called “DEI discrimination.”

Carr said the FCC may examine corporate DEI programs beyond hiring practices, including supplier diversity initiatives and content decisions.

He noted the FCC is working with Robby Starbuck, who has claimed credit for DEI rollbacks at more than 15 companies. “If companies are telling us at the FCC, ‘We’ve ended this particular discriminatory program,’ and then he’s got a whistleblower that says, ‘Actually, they kept it and they just moved it down the hall or changed the name’ — I do think that relationship with Starbuck and his network is going to prove helpful,” Carr said.

Within hours of being sworn in as the 47th President, Donald Trump issued an Executive Order titled Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing. In response, Chairman Carr announced the immediate end of the Commission’s DEI efforts, rolling back multiple initiatives from former FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel under the Biden administration.

In the context of Carr’s broader “Delete, Delete, Delete” initiative and potential relaxation of ownership caps, the message is clear: active DEI programming could become a liability.