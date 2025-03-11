State Broadcasters Rally on Capitol Hill to Defend Local Radio

Broadcasters from across the country convened in Washington, D.C., last week for the annual NAB State Leadership Conference, advocating for key legislative and regulatory issues affecting the industry.

State broadcast association leaders met with lawmakers to discuss the AM for Every Vehicle Act, Local Radio Freedom Act, media ownership rules, and advertising tax deductibility, reinforcing the importance of local radio and television in serving communities. Here’s what they tell Radio Ink about their experiences:

Kentucky Broadcasters Association Vice President Mike Tarter

“The KBA considered our Capitol Hill visits on March 5th in connection with NAB State Leadership a success. We were able to meet with all but one of our delegation members. We saw our two US Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, as well as House members Jamie Comer, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Morgan McGarvey and the Dean of the Delegation, Congressman Hal Rogers. Rogers, a broadcaster early in his career, has served the 5th Congressional District since 1981.”

“On some of the most critical issues, the AM for Every Vehicle Act, Local Radio Freedom Act, revised and updated ownership rules for TV and Radio and advertising deductibility our delegation is very supportive of most of the issues with the KBA.”

“We were pleased to hear Congressman Brett Guthrie speak at the NAB State Leadership conference regarding the essential role that local broadcasters play providing local news, sports, entertainment, and weather coverage, especially during times of weather disasters and other emergencies. As was the case in his hometown in 2021, when deadly tornados ripped through Bowling Green, KY.”

“The KBA is a strong supporter of Kentucky Educational Television. Our delegation is in support of the work that KET does in offering important children and adult education programming, statewide news and entertainment programming.”

“We found that the Kentucky congressional delegation understands and supports the work of the state broadcasters and values the work of local broadcasting.”

Colorado Broadcasters Association President Justin Sasso

“The CBA’s recent trip to Washington, D.C. has reinforced the critical need for Colorado’s broadcasters to remain vigilant and actively engaged as we navigate ongoing challenges. With the growing influence of Big Tech and the automotive industry’s efforts to sideline radio in vehicles, securing continued congressional and FCC support has never been more important.”

“Reflecting on nearly two decades of advocacy in D.C., it’s clear that navigating the complexities of U.S. politics requires a resilient grassroots approach. While committee hearings and legislative demands limited some face-to-face engagements, our grassroots efforts—making calls and filling inboxes—have been essential. Special thanks to Congressman Crank and Congresswoman Pettersen for swiftly sponsoring the AM in Every Vehicle Act and addressing broader industry concerns.”

“Despite our progress, significant challenges remain. The misleadingly titled American Music Fairness Act continues to pose a threat by misrepresenting broadcasters’ financial realities and regulatory obligations. It was crucial to clarify these misconceptions during our meetings, particularly to counter legislation that could jeopardize broadcasters’ economic stability. While we were unable to gain any Colorado sponsors for the Local Radio Freedom Act, several offices reassured us that support for the opposition’s legislation is unlikely to materialize.”

“Moreover, the automotive industry’s drive to monetize dashboards by removing radio—an essential service for emergency communications—poses a serious threat to public access. Unlike the automotive giants, with their vast lobbying resources, broadcasters must rely on grassroots advocacy to defend against such proposals and ensure continued access to vital information. Most of our lawmakers are well-aware of this, and I expect to see continued support from those who backed the AM in Every Vehicle Act in the previous session.”

“Additionally, our industry faces not only legislative challenges but also a credibility crisis, fueled by broader media distrust. While major news networks wrestle with public skepticism, local radio and television continue to be trusted sources of information. However, our impact diminishes when we fail to cover stories that are important to lawmakers.”

“Looking ahead, maintaining our relevance requires concerted action. By amplifying our voices through grassroots advocacy and reinforcing our role in community service and emergency response, we can safeguard our industry’s future. I left Washington, D.C. with a renewed sense of urgency, reminded that it is essential to educate both lawmakers and the public: ensuring local radio and television remain accessible and free from outdated regulations or unnecessary laws is not just a broadcast issue; it is a public interest imperative.”

“Together, we will continue to ensure that Colorado’s broadcasters shape the narrative and serve our communities with integrity and resilience.”